Samsung relocates display production unit from China to Uttar Pradesh

Noida: Samsung has finished the construction of the display manufacturing unit in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, which was relocated from China.

A Samsung team led by Ken Kang, the company’s Southwest Asia President & CEO, on Sunday, met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to the delegation, Samsung opted to create the Display Manufacturing Unit, which was formerly situated in China, in Noida due to a stronger industrial environment and investor-friendly laws, and the process of creating it has been finished, an official statement said.

The delegation stated that the building activity demonstrates the commitment towards India and its goal of making Uttar Pradesh a manufacturing powerhouse.

During the discussion with the group, the chief minister stated that Samsung’s Noida plant is a classic example of the success of the ‘Make in India’ programme, and this will assist the state’s young find work. The team was promised by Adityanath that the state government will continue to assist Samsung in the future.