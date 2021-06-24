State government cancels board examination

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government cancelled the state board examinations for Class 10 and 12. The state government announced this decision after the Supreme Court reprimanded it for planning to conduct the examinations.

A bench of Supreme Court comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari criticized the state government while hearing a petition seeking cancellation of the exams. The apex court said that the state government would be held responsible if anyone died due to the infection.

Also Read: IFF accuses Clubhouse of excessive data collection

The state Education Minister Adimulku Suresh has informed that the government will follow the marking assessment scheme for Class 12 students as directed by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court directed states that have cancelled Class 12 exams to formulate an internal assessment scheme within 10 days and declare results by July 31

Earlier several states in the country including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra cancelled the examination.