Teen thrown from rooftop by alleged harassers

Mathura: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly beaten and thrown from the roof of her home on Monday night in Mathura, by men who had harassed her in the past.

The family has accused three residents, Dileep, Kaushal, and Avanish, for the crime. According to Police, the men reportedly broke into the girl’s house around 9 pm, forcibly carried her to the second floor, and assaulted her before throwing her from the terrace. The accused are said to be natives of Bihar.

The youngster was taken to a local hospital before being referred to a larger facility in Mathura, police said, adding that her condition was now stable.

Shrish Chandra, SP Rural Mathura said, ‘We received a complaint from the parents that some people made an attempt on her life. An FIR has been filed for an attempt to murder and other relevant sections. Two persons have been arrested and the rest will also be apprehended soon. Further investigation is underway.’

According to the girl’s family, the trio had been harassing her for about a year. The girl is in the hospital with a fractured spinal cord. CCTV evidence was also obtained by the police. ‘We grabbed the DVR in order to view the full clip and monitor their movements,’ Chandra explained. Journalist Anuja Jaiswal published the video on Twitter.