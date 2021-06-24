To remain hydrated in the summer, stay away from these 5 foods

In the summer, we all know how vital it is to remain hydrated. Otherwise, it might have a serious negative impact on your health. While drinking water is one of the greatest ways to fight the heat, certain meals can promote dehydration, leaving you feeling tired and unwell. To keep healthy and hydrated during summer, eliminate the following items from your diet:

1. Excess salt

Salt, commonly known as sodium chloride, is a flavoring ingredient. High salt levels in the diet can cause bloating, high blood pressure, and heart disease, among other problems. When too much salt enters the body, the kidneys go out of balance, resulting in dehydration. This indicates that the body will remove water from the cells. As a result, it is suggested that salt be reduced.

2. Coffee and Tea

Avoid or limit the use of hot liquids such as tea or coffee if you want to stay cool and hydrated during the blazing summer heat. This is because they tend to raise the body’s general temperature and agitate the digestive system. Consume nimbu paani, aam panna, chaas, and other similar drinks instead.

3. Spices

It is always recommended to avoid spicy foods during the summer months since they can be harmful to your health. Spicy meals typically include capsaicin, which causes excessive perspiration, boils on the skin, dehydration, and illness. As a result, when the temperatures are high, spicy meals should be avoided.

4. Fried and junk food

It’s no secret that the fried foods are unhealthy. All these things, whether they’re your favourite samosa, burgers, french fries, or anything else, may dry you, and they’re difficult to digest in the heat. These foods are unhealthy for your overall health.

5. Pickles

Pickles are fermented and make your tongue pucker. Furthermore, they are sodium-rich, which can cause water retention, edoema, and bloating. If you consume too much pickle, it might cause indigestion. Sodium-rich diets can cause infections and ulcers.