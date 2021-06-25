18 killed, 16 injured in a fire at a martial arts school

Beijing: In a tragic incident, at least 18 people were killed and 16 others were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a martial arts school in Zhecheng County in Henan Province in Central China in the early hours of Friday. As per reports, most of the victims were students aged between 7 and 16.

The fire had been extinguished by the authorities. The cause of the fire is yet not ascertained. The local government has started a probe to find the cause of the fire.

Henan province is the birthplace of Chinese martial arts and is home to several martial arts institutes including the world-famous ‘Shaolin Martial Arts School’.