Arya received first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, shares pic

Kollywood actor Arya recently took to his social media handle to reveal that he had received the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. To acquire the shot, the actor went to a private hospital in Chennai. Several prominent figures, including celebrities, are stepping forward and taking their first dose of Covid vaccination.

Arya took to Twitter on June 24 to share a snapshot of himself taking the first dose and captioned it: ‘Got my First dose of the Vaccine. Pls get ur dose of vaccine at the earliest. #GetVaccinated #Covieshield @AhirsachinAhir (sic).’

Arya is one of the Tamil film industry’s most promising protagonists. He is currently working on four projects, all of which are in various stages of development. Sundar C’s Aranmanai 3, Anand Shankar’s Enemy, and Pa Ranjith’s Sarpatta are among the films he has completed. He is currently anticipating the release of Pa Ranjith’s boxing flick Sarpatta.