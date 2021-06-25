Breaking News: Twitter blocks Union IT Minister’s account

New Delhi: The micro-blogging website, Twitter has blocked the account of Union Information Technology Minister Ravishankar Prasad. The Minister has revealed the platform has denied access to his account for almost an hour.

‘ Friends! Something highly peculiar happened today. Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour on the alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA and subsequently they allowed me to access the account. Twitter’s actions were in gross violation of Rule 4(8) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 where they failed to provide me any prior notice before denying me access to my own account’, wrote Ravishankar Prasad.

‘Twitter’s actions indicate that they are not the harbinger of free speech that they claim to be but are only interested in running their own agenda, with the threat that if you do not toe the line they draw, they will arbitrarily remove you from their platform’, added the minister.

Twitter is yet to respond in this matter.