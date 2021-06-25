Covid vaccine: Pregnant woman can be vaccinated, says ICMR

New Delhi: The Director-General of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), Dr. Balram Bhargava, said on Friday that pregnant women should be given the Covid-19 vaccine because it is beneficial for them. ‘The Ministry of Health has given the guideline that vaccines can be given to pregnant women. Vaccination is useful in pregnant women, and it should be given,’ he said.

As he spoke at a press conference regarding the Covid-19 situation in the country, Bhargava pointed out that only one country gives children the vaccine. He said that a small study on children in the 2-18 age group has been carried, and results are likely to come in by September.

Bhargava said that whether very small children will ever need the vaccine, is still a question. We won’t be able to vaccinate children at large until we have more data on the vaccination of children, he said.

The government will soon issue guidelines for the vaccination of pregnant women against Covid-19. Currently, only lactating women in India are recommended to take the Covid-19 vaccine.