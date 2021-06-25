Deadline to link PAN card-Aadhaar card extended

New Delhi: The government has extended the deadline for linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar by another three months, with the new date now being September 30, 2021. Minister of State of Finance Anurag Thakur announced on Friday, June 25 that the last date for linking the two identification cards is extended, in order to provide relief to taxpayers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the third time the government has extended the deadline for linking two identification documents. First, the last date to be met was set for March 31, 2021, but was extended until June 30, 2021. Now, the last date is again extended by three months to grant relief amid the pandemic.

In case the PAN card and Aadhaar card are not linked, the card is likely to become inoperative, and a fine of Rs. 1,000 may apply. The linking of the PAN and Aadhaar card is essential to complete income-tax-related activities, including filing ITRs.