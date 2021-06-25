Emirates Airlines announced its decision on flights from India to Dubai

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has announced that the flights from India to Dubai will remain suspended. The national air carrier of Dubai also made it clear that the situation may change at any time.

‘Our flights from India remain suspended. We’re waiting for the exact travel protocols and guidelines before we can resume. We’ll update our website when we have new information. Please keep an eye on it,’ tweeted Emirates.

‘Our flights from India are still suspended until July 6. Once we’ve verified the information about flight resumption, we’ll send out a broadcast,’ the airline informed a passenger on social media.

Earlier, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai has eased the travel restrictions for passengers from three countries including India. The flight service from India to Dubai was supposed to resume from June 23. Emirates Airlines also last week informed that it will accept passengers from India, South Africa and Nigeria. But flights from Nigeria and South Africa to Dubai also remain suspended as of today.