First ‘Made in India’ Aircraft Carrier will be commissioned next year

Kochi: The Indian Navy will receive its first ‘Made in India’ Aircraft Carrier next year. This was revealed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the southern naval command in Kochi after visiting the ‘INS Vikrant’.

‘The project was originally approved by the NDA government and has made significant progress in recent past despite COVID-19. Commissioning of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) next year will be a befitting tribute to 75 years of India’s independence. It is India’s pride and a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The combat capability, reach and versatility of the aircraft carrier will add formidable capabilities in the defence of our country and help secure India’s interests in the maritime domain,’ said Rajnath Singh in a statement.

INS Vikrant also known as the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 1 or IAC-1 has completed its ‘basin trials’ in November last year. It is 262 meters long and 62 meters wide. The deck is designed to enable aircraft such as the MiG-29K to operate from the carrier. It is expected to carry an air group of up to thirty aircraft, which will include up to 24–26 fixed-wing combat aircraft.