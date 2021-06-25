For the first time, a woman is vying for Kerala Police Chief

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala fire force chief B Sandhya has been recommended for the post of director-general of police in charge of law and order.

For the first time, a woman has been shortlisted for the position of Kerala Police Chief. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) committee on Thursday, compiled a final list of three candidates for the position of director-general of police in charge of law and order, in which Kerala Fire Chief B Sandhya is one of the three people recommended.

Sudesh Kumar, director of the vigilance and anti-corruption department, and safety commissioner Anil Kant are the other two names on the list. B Sandhya and Sudesh Kumar are the current director-general of police (DGP) among the three. Kumar has the upper hand over Sandhya in terms of seniority. Meanwhile, Anil Kant is presently serving as assistant director-general of police.

Despite being a major name on the Kerala government’s shortlist for the new police chief position, the UPSC committee has deleted DGP Tomin J Thachankary from its list. Due to a continuing vigilance investigation, he may not be considered for the position.

VP Joy, Kerala’s chief secretary, and Loknath Behera, the current state police head, both attended the UPSC committee meeting in Delhi.