‘Great Barrier Reef’: China’s new weapon against Australia

Sydney: China has launched a new weapon to defeat Australia in the trade war. Great Barrier Reef (GBF)’, is the new tool of China against Australia.

China has now started raising its voice for the preservation of the GBF in order to put more pressure on Australia. Earlier, a draft recommendation from the UNESCO World Heritage Committee listed the reef’s world heritage status as ‘in danger’ due to Australia’s failure to address the effects of climate change on the 2,300km stretch of coral.

Australian members in the UNESCO claims that the body is heavily influenced by Chinese officials and the new move is aimed to apply political pressure to Australia.

Meanwhile, Australia also accused that China has destroyed barrier reefs in the South China Sea to build military bases. Many researchers have already revealed that the construction activities by China in the South China Sea had destroyed large patches of coral reefs. The South China Sea is home to 300,000sqm of coral reef.

UNESCO has rejected Australia’s accusations. The agency also denied and made it clear that it had made the proposal not under any pressure from China