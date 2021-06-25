‘Locked out’ again : Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s account blocked

New Delhi: Shashi Tharoor, the Congress leader, raised concerns about Twitter locking him out over copyright issues. The Thiruvananthapuram MP was reportedly ‘locked out’ once again after using a copyrighted video to explain the problem.

“And @Twitter locked me out again because to explain the problem, the first tweet in this thread included the offending copyrighted video. Locking is a foolish response to a DCMA notice; disabling the video (which they’ve now done) should be enough. @Twitter has a lot to learn,” Tharoor tweeted

Raviji, the same thing just happened to me. Clearly DMCA is getting hyperactive. This tweet has been deleted by @Twitter because its video includes the copyrighted BoneyM song"Rasputin": https://t.co/ClgP2OKV1o #DanceIsNotJihad pic.twitter.com/IqQD50WhaU

After process, a/c unlocked. https://t.co/TCeT8aGxV6 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 25, 2021

Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday cited a copyright complaint as the explanation for Twitter’s denial of access to his account for more than an hour. Moments later, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said one of his posts had been deleted by the microblogging platform.

According to Prasad in a series of tweets, the company’s actions are in “grave violation” of Rule 4(8) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. According to him, Twitter failed to notify him before temporarily denying him access to his account.