Police train aspirants to clear competitive exams in Bihar

Patna: The state police in Bihar has launched a program called ‘Police Pathsala,’ where they have taught 33 youngsters, 18 of whom are girls, without collecting any money. These youngsters are now eligible to be sub-inspectors and sergeants. The Police-Pathshala in Bhagalpur, Bihar, is managed by the police with the help of scholars and other civil administration professionals.

They were given free coaching classes offline before the outbreak of Covid-19, and now online, during the Covid-19 crisis on how to score during examinations, which are conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and other recruitment boards, especially for police services and others in general.

Bhagalpur DIG Sujeet Kumar stated that it was launched in December 2016 by then-Bhagalpur SSP Manoj Kumar. ‘He not only started teaching the youths for free to help them crack various competitive examinations but also looped in trainers from police and other services to provide physical fitness training at Sandy compound in Bhagalpur, which is required for qualifying in police services.’

He added, ‘this time, 18 girls and 15 boys qualified for the positions of Bihar police sub-inspector and police sergeant.’

Currently, through Youtube links and WhatsApp groups of Police- Pathshala, study materials, success suggestions, and physical fitness exercises are shared with the pupil, who attend this school as seekers of various positions in government departments. Sonali Kumari, the daughter of a retired army officer from Bhagalpur, said that the Police Pathshala’s free online and offline coaching services had greatly aided her in qualifying for the SI police rank.