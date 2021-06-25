State government extends lockdown till July 5, eases some restrictions

Chennai: Tamil Nadu state government extended lockdown restrictions imposed in the state till July 5. The government also eased some restrictions. The government took this decision as 9 cases of Delta variant was reported in the state.

The state government has divided all the 38 districts in the state into three categories on the basis of the number of active coronavirus cases. The first category comprises the 11 hotspot districts, the second has 23 districts with lower number of cases and the third category were the situation has improved. The 11 hotspot districts are – Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai. The third category includes Chennai and adjoining districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.

As per the new guidelines issued, shopping malls, textiles and jewellery shops will be allowed to open in category third districts. Religious places can open in these districts. Private companies will be allowed to function with 100% strength.

But in the 11hotspot districts, the restrictions will be in place.