‘Ayodhya, City For Every Indian’: PM meets Yogi Adityanath

The prime minister told Yogi Adityanath to review developments in Ayodhya the ‘finest of our traditions and the best of our developmental transformations’ in a virtual meeting today. Amit Shah and JP Nadda attended the last meeting; earlier in the month, the Chief Minister was in the national capital meeting with PM Modi and BJP leaders. Reports of dissent within the party swirled.

On today’s agenda was an update on the state of Ayodhya, which included improving roads and infrastructure, as well as the building of a railway station and an airport. After the meeting, PM Modi described Ayodhya as a city that is ‘etched in the cultural consciousness of every Indian’. ‘The human ethos of Ayodhya must be matched by suitable infrastructure, which will benefit everyone, including tourists and pilgrims,’ the Prime Minister is reported to have said, adding that the town will continue to be developed.

Ayodhya is ‘a city by and for every Indian’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met days after allegations of illegal land deals against the Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust surfaced. Last year, the Uttar Pradesh government announced several projects to promote Ayodhya as a major religious tourism destination in advance of the groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed Ram temple. Yogi Adityanath announced plans to build an airport in 2018. Currently, Ayodhya has an airstrip used by VIPs. However, the government has announced it will be converted into an airport. The mega upgrade plan will also upgrade the town’s water supply, bus station, and police barracks.