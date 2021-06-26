Bride calls off marriage at last moment, says groom can’t walk without glasses

Uttar Pradesh: A month after a groom was rejected for flunking a simple ‘maths test,’ another wedding in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh was put off at the last minute, earlier this week, because the groom couldn’t read a newspaper without his spectacles on.

According to the reports, the bride stated that she and her parents were ‘uninformed’ about the groom’s health. ‘When the baraat (groom’s side) came to the house, we got to know that the groom could not walk without wearing his glasses,’ she said.

The groom was then asked to read a Hindi newspaper without his spectacles by the women’s relatives. The bride declined to marry him after learning that he couldn’t see without his glasses.

Before the wedding, a performance of ‘Shagun’ was held, and the groom was given a motorbike.

The bride’s family then filed a police report against the groom and his relatives, demanding that they return the presents, including the motorbike. An FIR was filed at a police station in Auraiya Kotwali when the groom’s side refused to return the presents.