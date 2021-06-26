10-day nationwide protest against petrol price hike, says Congress

New Delhi: The Congress Party will begin a nationwide movement against inflation from July 7. The statement reads as, ‘Moved by the plight of the people already suffering on account of the COVID pandemic, rampant unemployment and salary cuts, the Congress Party has decided to launch nationwide agitation programs at Block, District and State levels. These programs shall be implemented by the State units between July 7 and July 17, 2021. It shall comprise Congress Party Leaders, AICC frontal organizations including Mahila Congress leaders and members, aided by scores of ordinary party workers all over the country.’

The Congress stated that leaders and workers would take part in Cycle Yatra in districts. The party leaders and workers will also hold marches and processions at the state level. A signature campaign will be held at all petrol pumps across the country requiring a decrease in fuel prices.

On Thursday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi led a meeting of party general secretaries and state in-charges. To corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre, the top leaders of the Congress party outlined a plan to agitate against rising prices. The meeting took place via videoconferencing.

The Congress party recently organized a nationwide protest against the high prices of petrol and diesel. Fuel prices continue to rise across the country and have exceeded Rs 100 in many states. In this scenario, Congress is once again preparing for another demonstration.

On June 13, the Congress party announced that it would launch an ‘Outreach Campaign’ to provide relief to Covid-19 victims and to collect data about the epidemic.