Diabetic friendly mangoes in Pakistan

Pakistan markets have introduced sugar-free mango varieties for people with diabetes. The fruit, which would otherwise have high sugar levels, has been scientifically modified by an expert at a private cultural farm called M H Panhwar Farms in Sindh’s Tando Allahyar. Three varieties of such mangoes, named Sonaro, Glenn, and Keitt, are now available, with sugar levels ranging between 4-6 %.

Ghulam Sarwar, Panhwar’s nephew, and a mango expert was quoted as saying, ‘The Government of Pakistan had conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz on Panhwar for his research related to fruits including mangoes and bananas.’ After his death, I continued his work and modified it by importing different types of mangoes [from other countries] to test their growth in this atmosphere and soil.’

Sarwar stated that the project was being run on a personal level, with no government assistance. He went on to say that his technique was aimed to increase the shelf life of the fruit, control sugar levels for diabetics, and improve production in order to introduce new varieties.

‘Keitt variety has the lowest sugar level up to 4.7 percent while Sonaro and Glenn have sugar level up to 5.6 percent and 6 percent respectively,’ the expert added. The mango varieties are currently priced at Rs 150 per kg in Pakistan markets.