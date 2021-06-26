Farmers protest: Delhi metro to close 3 stations

New Delhi: On Friday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a notification declaring that three Yellow Line Metro stations namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain shut for the public from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday as advised by Delhi Police in view of security reasons.

‘As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday),’ DMRC tweeted on Friday.

Delhi Metro’s announcement comes in the wake of a march called by farmers on June 26. Earlier on Thursday, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Yogendra Yadav had announced that they will stage a nationwide protest march on June 26 to mark the completion of the agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws.

A spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union told the media that, ‘Farmers are gathering again in large numbers at the Ghazipur border’ in a show of strength. Since November 25, farmers have protested to repeal the three central farm laws.