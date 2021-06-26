Feel the clouds: Shanghai opens the World’s highest hotel

Shanghai: Shanghai has opened the world’s highest luxury restaurant on the 120th floor, yes you read that right, a restaurant on the 120th floor of a skyscraper. Apart from the height, this restaurant named ‘J Hotel’ offers a 24-hour butler service and is now open for deep-pocketed guests in China. There is a restaurant located in the city’s financial capital, at the top of the city’s second-tallest building, a 632-meter-long tower (around 2,000 feet).

Guests arrive in a blink of an eye. An elevator that travels at 18 meters per second takes them to the J Hotel at the top of the skyscraper. Although the hotel was delayed in opening due to the flu, it has now begun to receive guests. Guests may request a butler at any time of day or night.

The hotel features seven restaurants, bars, a spa, and all the other amenities of a top-notch establishment. There is also a swimming pool on the 84th floor. The amazing benefits also come with a hefty price tag. Presently the hotel is offering a ‘special experience rate’ of 3,088 yuan ($450) per night, but prices for the 34 suites are sky-rocketing.

The ‘J Hotel’ includes chandeliers and a sauna. It will cost you 67,500 yuan or $10,352 for a one-night stay on an opening day. As part of a major Chinese state-owned group, the Jin Jiang International Hotels, this hotel officially opened on June 19th.

Renee Wu, sales and marketing director said, ‘On the day of our opening even the web page was overloaded with so many visitors with strong interest and they have such (a) strong will to come and experience our hotel. Of course, this is very encouraging to all of us, but at the same time, we are committed to making sure that all our guests are well taken care of.’