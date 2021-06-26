IMD predicts heavy rainfall in West Bengal

Kolkata: Several districts of North West Bengal are expected to experience heavy rainfall this week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Saturday. According to the weather agency, there will likely be increased rainfall activity over North Bengal districts between June 27 and July 3, 2021.

The report explained that rainfall activity is likely to increase over North Bengal districts with heavy to very heavy rainfall during June 27-29, and during June 30 to July 3 heavy to extremely heavy rain is very likely to fall over North Bengal districts.

The IMD described that the impact of the heavy rains can potentially lead to a rise in the levels of the river as well as landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. The low-lying areas of the region could be flooded.