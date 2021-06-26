Phase 1 of Ola e-scooter factory nearing completion: CEO

New Delhi: Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Group CEO, said on Saturday that the company expects to start rolling out vehicles soon in the Indian market after completing the first phase of the company’s electric scooter factory.

In a tweet, Aggarwal said, ‘In just four months, this place has transformed from acres of empty rock land to the world’s largest 2W factory. The Ola Futurefactory phase 1 is nearing completion! The scooters are coming soon! Great work by team @OlaElectric.’

In just 4 months, this place has transformed from acres of empty rock land to the world’s largest 2W factory. The Ola Futurefactory phase 1 is nearing completion! The scooters are coming soon! Great work by team @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/quwTIG9jPC — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) June 26, 2021

In 2020, Ola announced an investment of Rs 2,400 crore for the establishment of its first electric scooter factory in Tamil Nadu. A picture of him from the factory site was also shared. Upon completion, the factory will create nearly 10,000 jobs and be the world’s largest scooter manufacturing facility, with an initial capacity of 2 million units per year.

Even though Ola is yet to disclose pricing and specifications for the e-scooter, they have confirmed setting up a ‘Hypercharger Network’ in 400 cities, comprising one lakh charging points.

Aggarwal had previously said that the scooter would be launched in India during July this year, and that Ola Electric would look at exporting the vehicle to countries such as France, Italy and Germany in the current fiscal year. The launch of the electric scooter reflects Ola’s commitment to making mobility more sustainable, accessible, and connected.

Aggarwal had also welcomed the recent announcement of the Gujarat State Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021 which aims to promote electric vehicle deployment in Gujarat. ‘The EV revolution is coming! From Karnataka in 2017 to Gujarat just this week, 21 states and UTs are now incentivizing EVs to make them affordable. We’re committed to accelerating this with #OlaFuturefactory and our scooter that’s coming soon,’ he said in a tweet.

In the previous year, Ola Electric acquired Amsterdam-based Etergo BV for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition of Etergo was intended to further support its engineering and design capabilities in the electric mobility space.