Prices of fuel soar up again ; Petrol and diesel went up by 35 paise each

On Saturday, the fuel rates in Delhi, the national capital, increased by 35 paise each, marking the 14th hike this month in the price of petrol and diesel. Following today’s hike, petrol and diesel prices have crossed the ?100-mark in more state capitals, just days after prices crossed the ?100-mark in Mumbai, Bhopal, Jaipur, and Bengaluru, along with several other cities.

According to a notification posted by state-owned oil retailers on Saturday, petrol is currently selling for ?98.11 per litre in Delhi, and diesel is costing Rs 88.65. In Mumbai, petrol reached a record high of ?104.22 per litre, while diesel hit ?96.16 per litre.

The fuel price in Patna, which had been expected to cross ?100 per litre with a single increase, has now passed. Petrol is now selling at ?100 per litre in Patna, while petrol prices in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala are now above the ?100-mark. Kerala’s capital sells fuel for ?100.09 per litre. Some cities have already seen petrol prices surpass the 100-mark, such as Mumbai, Jaipur, Bhopal, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. In 11 states and union territories, the price of petrol has reached the Rs 100 per litre mark after today’s revision. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir are the states that are listed.

In most cities, diesel prices, on the other hand, remain lower than the 100-cent mark. In cities such as Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, diesel rates only reached Rs 100 earlier this month. In some regions of Odisha, they are the same as before.