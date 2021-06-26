State government ends Sunday “Corona curfew” with immediate effect

On Saturday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the curfew will be lifted with immediate effect on Sunday. According to the chief minister, Corona in Madhya Pradesh has been controlled. ‘Therefore, Sunday’s Corona curfew is terminated with immediate effect’, he said

Due to a drop in Coronavirus cases, the Madhya Pradesh government is gradually lifting lockdown restrictions in the state. The state government began unlocking the Corona curfew phase-by-phase on June 1. Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that 35 districts in Madhya Pradesh have not reported a single case of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours. According to him, the number of active cases in the state has fallen below 1,000.

Since the Covid-19 situation in the state has been brought under control, the Madhya Pradesh government has now allowed shops to open on Sundays. The government has asked the shops to follow Covid-10 protocols and act in a Covid-10-appropriate manner. To prevent the spread of infection, a night curfew will remain in effect from 8 pm to 6 am in the state.