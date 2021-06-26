Vaccinated and Covid recovered Rajasthan woman tests positive for Delta plus variant

Jaipur: The first Delta-plus case in Rajasthan was reported in a 65-year-old woman who had recovered from COVID-19 in May and received both doses of vaccination and had tested positive for the variant. Government officials confirmed that the woman is healthy.

With this, Rajasthan became the 15th state to register a new virus strain. According to Bikaner’s PBM Hospital Superintendent Parmendra Sirohi, ‘The patient’s sample was sent to NIV on May 31 and after 25 days, the state government received the reports which were then sent to Bikaner district collector for further action.’

Bikaner Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) O.P. Chahar said, ‘Special instructions have been issued for tracing in and around the residence of the woman. All those people who tested positive in the area in the last one month will be tested again’.

The Rajasthan government takes this issue seriously. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that there will be no laxity in services and the new guidelines will prevent Delta plus from spreading to other states.

The Delta plus variant has also been found in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Maharashtra has been reported with the highest number of patients with 21 cases.