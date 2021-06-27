30 expats granted citizenship in Oman

Dubai: Thirty veteran expats in Oman have been awarded citizenship, according to a Royal Decree issued on Sunday by Oman’s Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik.

This is the third group of foreigners to be granted citizenship in Oman since this year. Sultan Haitham awarded citizenship to 39 expatriates in March, while 157 foreigners residing in the kingdom received Omani nationality in February.

How to Obtain Omani Nationality

Expats who have lived in Oman for more than 20 years may become citizens if they meet the conditions of the Oman Citizenship Law. All they have to do is follow the protocol and submit the necessary paperwork. The Ministry of Internal Affairs makes the final decision.

Certain requirements must be completed before expats may apply for citizenship. According to the Ministry of Interior, they must file an application that costs OMR600, while spouses or past spouses of Omani nationals must pay OMR300.

Applicants must demonstrate that they reside and work in Oman and they have not been subject to any legal proceedings. They will also be required to provide a medical certificate proving that they are free of infectious illnesses.

It will cost OMR200 to apply, give up or return Omani citizenship. Anyone who obtains Omani citizenship must report to the ministry in order to get an Omani passport and must continue to reside in Oman on a long-term basis.

Expats who begin this process will be required to take an Arabic language exam. The test might be written or conducted in Arabic at the ministry itself. Expats who fail the test can retake it after six months, and they have four chances to do so.

New citizens of Oman will be unable to spend more than six months outside the nation at a time during the first ten years after acquiring citizenship, unless they get permission from the Ministry of Interior.