Anshula Kapoor pens a heartfelt note for brother Arjun Kapoor on his birthday

Birthdays are all about making your loved ones feel special. On Arjun Kapoor’s birthday, sister Anshula Kapoor took to her social media handle to wish the actor with a heartfelt note.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Anshula shared a throwback picture from their childhood and wrote, ‘The best man I know. Happy birthday, bhai @arjunkapoor. You are my home. Always and forever. Love you.’

Further, on Instagram stories, she added, ‘My first friend. My first bully. My first protector. My biggest champion. The best guy I know. My safe harbor. My Home I wouldn’t be me without you. Love you.’

The brother-sister duo shares a great bond. The post shared by Anshula quickly garnered her followers attention. They poured love and wishes into the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor most recently appeared in the film Sardar Ka Grandson. He was also seen alongside Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actor has several projects lined up like Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns.