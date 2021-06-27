Arab coalition destroyed 2 explosives-laden drones targeting Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed two explosives-laden drones targeting Saudi Arabian cities.

Houthi rebels have been continuously attacking Saudi Arabia for the last many days. Yesterday, the Saudi Air Defence destroyed 5 drones targeting Jazan and Khamis Mushait. The Saudi forces on Wednesday night intercepted a drone targeting Jazan.On Tuesday, the Saudi forces had intercepted a booby-trapped drone targeting Khamis Mushait. On Saturday, the Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed 17 explosive-laden drones.

A civil war between the government forces and Houthi rebels broke out in Yemen in 2014. The Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa during the civil war. Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia interfered against the rebels. As per UN reports, till now more than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, were killed in the conflict.