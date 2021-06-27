Banks in India to remain shut for 15 days in July: Full list

Mumbai: As per the bank holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the banks in the country will remain closed for 15 days in July. In this, 9 days, banks will remain closed due to various festivals in various states and 6 days will be usual weekend offs.

Bank holidays may change as per a particular region or state. Certain bank holidays will be limited to local or regional branches. According to the RBI calendar, other than four Sundays and two Saturdays, banks will remain closed on gazetted holidays all over the nation. Though all normal services will remain closed during these holidays, mobile and internet banking services will continue to be functional on all days.

Here’s the full list of holidays in July 2021:

4 July 2021 – Sunday

10 July 2021 – 2nd Saturday

11 July 2021 – Sunday

12 July 2021 – Monday – Kang (Rajasthan), Rath Yatra (Bhubaneswar, Imphal)

13 July 2021 – Tuesday – Bhanu Jayanti (Martyr’s Day- Jammu & Kashmir, Bhanu Jayanti- Sikkim)

14 July 2021 – Drukpa Tshechi (Gangtok)

16 July 2021- Thursday – Harela Puja (Dehradun)

17 July 2021 – Kharchi Puja (Agartala, Shillong)

18 July 2021 – Sunday

21 July 2021 – Tuesday – Eid al Adha (Across the country)

24 July 2021 – 4th Saturday

25 July 2021 – Sunday

31 July 2021- Saturday – Ker Puja (Agartala)

The above mentioned holidays will be observed in various regions according to the respective states’ declared holidays. However, for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.