Cashier stabbed, cook assaulted for not selling biryani late at night

Bengaluru: A 27-year-old restaurant employee was stabbed and the cook was assaulted by two men after they refused to serve them biryani.

While lodging a police complaint, the cashier, Guruprasad, stated that the delivery area was closed at 11 p.m. on Sunday (June 20). The accused, Shiva, and Pavan arrived at the restaurant around midnight 12 o’clock and ordered two biryani packages. Following their order, the cashier informed them that the hotel was closed and there was no more biryani left for serving.

Shiva pointed out that they were locals and demanded the biryani be served to them, but both Guruprasad and Usman disregarded him. Further, the accused threatened them with grave repercussions and then fled the scene.

Meanwhile, after they had shut the restaurant and were going along the Amruthahalli main road around 1 a.m, they noticed Pavan and Shiva waiting near a small marketplace. The accused began following them, and Shiva drew a knife and stabbed the cashier in the hips. Usman, fortunately, sounded an alert and began to flee in order to save himself. The accused followed the cook but fled when some of the residents came for rescue.

Guruprasad was brought to the hospital with the assistance of locals, and the police were notified of the occurrence. Following the victim’s complaint, Shiva and Vishnu were arrested on accusations of murder, assault, unlawful restraint, deliberate insult, and aiding and abetting the crime.