Dubai to launch innovative system to increase efficiency of landing, departing aircraft at airports

Dubai: A new innovative system to increase the efficiency of landing and departing of aircrafts has been implemented in Dubai International Airport. The new system will reduce delays for the aircraft. This was announced by Dubai Air Navigation Services.

The Dubai RECAT-Enhanced Wake Turbulence Separation within Dubai Control Area extends across 50 nautical miles centred at Dubai International (DXB). The procedure will increase the efficiency of the airports located in the Dubai Approach Area — Dubai International Airport, Sharjah International Airport, Al Maktoum International Airport and the Emirates Flight Training Academy.

As per reports, the new procedures will increase two to three additional aircraft movements (arrivals) and six movements (departures) per peak hour for Dubai International Airport. This will also help pilots by saving a lot of hours of flying and manoeuvring in Dubai’s airspace until they are granted permission to land and depart, especially during the peak periods.

‘This strategic project, being implemented for the first time in the Middle East, will contribute towards enhancing the performance of Dubai airports in three ways: increase the capacity of our airspace, reduce the time for landing flights during the peak periods, and saving fuel at our airports,’ said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Dubai Air Navigation Services, and Chairman of Chief Executive of Emirates Airline.