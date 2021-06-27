‘Kerala is recruiting base of ISIS, the situation is worrying’: DGP Lokanath Behera

Thiruvananthapuram: DGP Lokanath Behera revealed that the state has become a recruiting place for terrorist outfits. The situation is worrying. The DGP also revealed that the terror outfits were more interested in recruiting people from the state, as most of the Keralites are highly educated. Lokanath Behera said this in an interview given to Asianet News.

‘Terrorists recruit educated youths from Kerala and use them for unlawful activities. Kerala has become a recruiting base of terrorists. They are trying to radicalize educated people. They badly need professionals like doctors, engineers, so they are trying to lure people by communalizing them’, said Behera in the interview. He refused to reveal the details regarding this.

‘Kerala police is capable to handle these threats. It cannot be said that there are no sleeper cells in Kerala. The police is using several techniques to prevent individuals from being trapped by terrorist groups. These measures had helped. By the measures taken by police now, the threat has decreased’, added the police chief.

As per reports, more than 100 people from Kerala are suspected to have joined the Islamic State. Also, more than 45 cases of pro-ISIS activities, ranging from online propaganda to travelling abroad to join ISIS have been reported from the state. Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs revealed that the ISIS groups have a strong presence in the state along with its neighbouring states. A total of 122 persons, who have links with IS groups, were arrested in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and 17 cases were registered in connection with such groups. Among them, more presence of IS terrorists is observed in Kerala, the ministry stated in Rajya Sabha last year.