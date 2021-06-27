Pakistan’s former PM Mir Hazar Khoso passes away

Islamabad: The former caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mir Hazar Khan Khoso, died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday, his family reported.

Khoso died in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan. He was 95. The body will be buried in the Lehri area of the province. His son Amjad Hussain told the media that his father had been unwell for some time and that he died of a cardiac arrest.

Khoso, a retired judge, was acting prime minister for three months in 2013 during the elections that ultimately brought the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to victory.

He was born on September 30, 1929, in the Jaffarabad district of Balochistan and graduated in law in 1956 from the University of Karachi. He practiced law from 1957 until 1987 when he was appointed as a judge of the Balochistan High Court. He was appointed as the Chief Justice of the court in 1989. He retired in the year 1991.