Possible date for sighting Zul Hijjah moon revealed

Lahore: The possible date for seeing the Zul Hijjah moon revealed. The Meteorological Department in Pakistan has predicted that the Zul Hijjah moon is possibly to be sighted on July 10, 2021. Zul Hijjah is the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

As per the predictions of the weather agency of Pakistan, the current Islamic month of Zul Qaadah will last 30 days and end on July 11. Therefore, Eid Al Adha, which is celebrated on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, will be observed on Wednesday, July 21.

‘According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zul Hijjah on the evening of July 10, i.e. on 29th of Zul Qaadah,’ a statement issued by the agency said.