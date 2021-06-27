Security forces foil major terror attack, recovers IED

Srinagar: Security forces thwarted a major terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir by arresting a militant. The security forces arrested the suspected militant from Trikuta Nagar area in Srinagar and recovered an IED (improvised explosive device) weighing 5 to 6 kilograms from his possession.

The Jammu and Kashmir police after conducting primary investigation revealed that the arrested militant is a resident of Banihal and is affiliated to Lashkar E Taiba.

‘There was another IED of 5/6 kg weight recovered by Jammu police. This IED was recovered from a LET outfit operative who aimed to plant it at some crowded place. A major terror attack has been averted with this recovery. The suspect in custody is being interrogated while more suspects are expected to be tracked down. Police are also working on Jammu airfield blasts along with other agencies,’Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Dilbag Singh said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the Jammu and Kashmir region after the twin explosions in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. As per IAF, the explosions were caused by IEDs. Drones were used to drop IED in the IAF base.