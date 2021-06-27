State government to take over school for charging extra fees

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to take over the operation of Swami Shivanand Memorial School in Punjabi Bagh after receiving multiple complaints from parents that school officials are unilaterally collecting extra fees from pupils.

Deputy Chief Minister’s Office issued a statement, which read: ‘After receiving several complaints from parents that school authorities are arbitrarily charging extra fees from students, the Delhi government has decided to take over the management of Swami Shivanand Memorial School situated in Punjabi Bagh. In addition, the school has been failing its students and asking them to re-take the same grade intentionally.’

The Delhi government formed an investigating committee for this problem in response to the parent’s concerns. The committee discovered flaws in the school’s operation and determined that the concerns expressed by parents regarding the school are accurate. Following the presentation of the report, the School Management was given the opportunity to defend themselves, but they were unable to provide any acceptable answers regarding the irregularities in its operation.

Given the inadequacies and allegations that were shown to be true, the Delhi government has chosen to begin the process of taking over the School Management in accordance with the terms of the Delhi School Education Act of 1973.