Anurag Kashyap shares ‘proud dad’ moment with daughter Aaliyah

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently took to social media handle to share the sweetest reminder of how fathers feel when their kid grows up to be successful and self-sufficient.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Anurag Kashyap posted a candid video featuring his daughter Aaliyah, who paid the lunch bill by swiping her card. He then captioned the video: ‘So My daughter @aaliyahkashyap took me out for lunch after a long morning and paid for it from her own @youtube income ..it’s a first, so worth keeping a record.’

Immediately, responses began to stream in from industry colleagues. Huma Qureshi, Vicky Kaushal, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Bidita Bag used heart emojis to express love, while Gulshan Devaiah said, ‘I’m telling you she’s going to finance your films soon from YouTube money.’

The 20-year-old Aaliyah has 68.3k subscribers on her YouTube Channel on lifestyle, fashion and beauty.