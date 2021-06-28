Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari retains No.1 ranking

Paris: In archery, Indian women archer Deepika Kumari retained the No.1 ranking in the women’s recurve category. Deepika Kumari achieved this after her triple gold win in the Archery World Cup. She bagged gold medals in the women’s individual, women’s team and mixed team. Deepika first reached the No.1 position earlier in 2012.

The Indian player defeated Russia’s Elena Osipova 6-0 in the women’s singles event. In the mixed doubles, Deepika teamed up with her husband Atanu Das to defeat Netherlands. In women’s doubles, the Indian trio of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari beat Mexico.

This is the first time I have won all three medals in a World Cup. I am just happy but at the same time, I have to continue improving as we have some very, very important competitions lined up,’ Deepika said. She is the only Indian woman archer to represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics next month.