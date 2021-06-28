Breaking: Key take away from FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s meeting today

At a press conference at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 28, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced some economic relief measures for all sectors affected by the country’s second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Finance Minister announced eight relief measures for the afflicted country.

Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee for COVID affected sectors

Rs 1.5 lakh crore for emergency credit line guarantee scheme

Rs 50,000 crore announced for the health sector

Overall cap of Emergency credit line guarantee scheme raised

Credit guarantee scheme to facilitate loans to 25 lakh people under MFIs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a credit guarantee scheme to facilitate loans to 25 lakh borrowers under microfinance institutions (MFIs). The guarantee will be provided to scheduled commercial banks for loans to new or existing NBFCs or MFIs for lending up to ? 1.25 lakh

Rs 60,000 crore relief announced for other sectors

Financial support announced for Travel, the tourism sector

Free tourist visa for 5 lakh tourists

Extension of Atmanirbhar Bharta Rozgar Yojana

Additional ? 14,7555 crore to be provided under NBS subsidy

Extension of Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana

Rs 23,220 crore announced for public health

Bio fortified crop varieties developed

Revival of Northeastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation

Rs 33,000 crore boost announced for Project Exports through National Exports Insurance Account

Extension of tenure of PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing

Rs 3.03 lakh crore for reform based result linked power distribution scheme

New streamlined process for PPP Projects and asset monetization

