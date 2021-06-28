Breaking news: Minor fire breaks out at AIIMS hospital, no injuries reported

New Delhi: A fire broke out in the storeroom of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in Delhi, this morning. The Delhi Fire Department reported that the fire fighting operation began shortly after the incident was reported and the fire was brought under control. Fire Department officials also said that so far there has been no loss of life or property.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined and the extent of the damage has yet to be assessed.