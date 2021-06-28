Country to designate Britain as ‘country of concern’

Berlin: Germany has asked the European Union (EU) to designate Britain as a ‘country of concern’. The German chancellor, Angela Merkel has raised this demand citing the covid-19 situation in the country. Germany is trying to ban British passengers from the EU regardless of whether or not they have had a vaccine.

The demand will be submitted before the integrated political crisis response committee of the EU by Germany. France has came forward supporting Germany. But other countries in EU like Greece, Spain, Cyprus, Malta and Portugal have informed that they will stand against Germany’s move. Malta and the Spanish Balearic Islands will go on to the UK ‘green list’ from Wednesday.

England has reported several cases of Delta variant of coronavirus. This has led Germany to take this stand against Britain. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet Merkel at Chequers next Friday.