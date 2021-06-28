Facebook all set to play ads in virtual reality headset

Facebook Inc announced that it will begin testing advertisements in its Oculus virtual reality headsets, a move that could benefit the tech behemoth, which derives more than 97 percent of its revenue from advertising. In the beginning, the California-based company will test with a few apps before making the ads widely available across the Oculus platform and mobile app after incorporating developer feedback, Facebook said in a statement. The experiment will begin with a game called ‘Blaston’ from Resolution Games and a few other developers, which will be released in the coming weeks.

Facebook began testing ads in the Oculus mobile app last month. Facebook’s Instagram announced earlier this week that it has begun to roll out ads in Reels globally. Facebook says it will not target ads based on information processed and stored locally in the headset, nor will it use movement data. According to the statement, the company will not use the content from conversations of people using apps like Messenger or the user’s voice interactions to target ads.

In February last year, Facebook stated that developers on the platform are experiencing ‘meaningful revenue growth’ on the Quest platform, with over 60 titles generating millions of dollars in revenue.