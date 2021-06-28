Free electricity in return for AAP victory

New Delhi: In the run-up to the assembly elections in Punjab next year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pledged free electricity in the state if Aam Aadmi Party wins.

A day ahead of his visit to Chandigarh, in a tweet, Kejriwal stated that it is extremely difficult for a woman to operate a house at such high electricity prices, and that women in Punjab are extremely dissatisfied with inflation.

He had previously said that the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the 2022 Punjab assembly election will be from the Sikh community. The elections are scheduled to be held in February or March next year. AAP performed strongly in the 2017 Punjab elections, gaining 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly.

In Delhi, reforms of Kejriwal government in electricity sector paid off handsomely for the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party in the elections. Domestic users in the national capital can get up to 200 units of free power under the free electricity plan. The plan has about 48 lakh beneficiaries. In addition, consumers utilising between 201 and 400 units of power are entitled for a 50% bill discount.