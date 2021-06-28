‘He is a corrupt man’: Chief Minister raises corruption charges against Governor

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again targeted Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The TMC leader said that the Governor is a corrupt man and his name is included in the Jain Hawala case.

‘This Governor’s name was in the Jain Hawala case. But they have gone to court, cleared it from the court. There is a PIL. But the PIL is pending. What you want to know? He is a corrupt man, I am sorry to say. All corruption-oriented man. Why does the Centre allow a Governor like this? Take out the charge-sheet and see if his name was there or not,’ Mamata Banerjee said.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has declined the allegations. ‘Never expected a leader of stature @MamataOfficial to engage in sensation premised on misrepresentation and untruth. Still wondering what prompted her to engage in such act! Am sure she will for sure reflect and generate scenario for working in togetherness for welfare of people,’ Governor tweeted.