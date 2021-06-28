Heroin seized from Delhi airport, 2 arrested

New Delhi: According to an official statement on Monday, heroin worth Rs 126 crore has been seized from two South African men at the international airport, as they were trying to smuggle it into the country. The two accused were caught on Saturday upon their arrival from Johannesburg via Doha.

‘On detailed personal and baggage search of the passengers, off-white color powder/granules, found to be heroin, weighing 8 kg was recovered from one passenger and 10 kg was recovered from another,’ said the statement published by the customs department. The accused were found to be members of the same syndicate, the report said.

According to the report, the off-white colour powder/granules, weighing 18 in total and estimated at Rs 126 crore, had been cleverly concealed inside their checked-in luggage.

They were both arrested and smuggling charges have been filed against them, the customs official said.