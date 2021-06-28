Lashkar-e-Toiba commander arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Nadeem Abrar, who has been involved in several attacks on security forces and civilians in Kashmir, officials said.

‘Top LeT commander Nadeem Abrar arrested. He was involved in several killings. Big success for us,’ tweeted the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar.

Top LeT commander Nadeem Abrar #arrested. He was involved in several #killings. Big success for us: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 28, 2021

Mr. Kumar did not provide any details about the arrest, but sources said security forces arrested Abrar and another suspect at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the city.

The security forces seized a pistol and a grenade from the two.

Police said that Abrar was included in the killing of three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Kashmir’s Lawaypora earlier this year.