Pearl V Puri finally opens up about rape accusations

Television star Pearl V Puri, who was granted bail on June 15 after being arrested on accusations of an alleged rape case, recently took to his social media handle to thank his fans, friends, and family for their support over the last few months. In the statement, the actor detailed the recent traumas he had faced, such as his father’s death, his mother’s cancer diagnosis, and the ‘ghastly rape charges’ levelled against him. He also stated that he was utterly devastated and still numb as a result of recent occurrences.

Taking to Instagram, Pearl wrote: ‘Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my nani ma few months back, then on her 17th day I lost my dad, post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. Last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother’s cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless.’

He continued: ‘I am still numb..but I felt it’s time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who’ve showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am a firm believer of #Satyamavjayate. I trust in the Law, judiciary of my country and God up there. Please keep your duas coming.’

Reacting to the post, Actress Divya Khosla Kumar commented: ‘Pearl we all know what the truth is & how those Shameless people made you a scapegoat in their own personal matters …Really hope u get justice at the earliest.’

The 31-year-old actor was detained by Waliv Police on June 4 and released on bail on June 15. He was allegedly placed in judicial detention for 14 days. Amid this, several celebrities came out in his defence, calling the charge ‘baseless.’