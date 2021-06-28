Prime Minister slams air strikes as ‘violation of sovereignty’

Baghdad: Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa al-Kadhemi has launched severe criticism against the air strikes carried out by US forces. The Iraqi Premier said that the air strikes are ‘a blatant and unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty and Iraqi national security. ‘Iraq reiterates its refusal to be an arena for settling scores,” Kadhimi added in a statement.

‘We are in Iraq at the invitation of the Government of Iraq for the sole purpose of assisting the Iraqi Security Forces in their efforts to defeat ISIS. The United States took necessary, appropriate, and deliberate action designed to limit the risk of escalation – but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message,’ said Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.

Earlier, US forces had launched an air strike targeting the Iran-supported militants along with the Syrian-Iraqi border target. The US air strikes were in response to drone attacks by militants against US personnel and facilities in Iraq. The US military claimed that it has destroyed 3 targets including 2 in Syria and 1 in Iraq and also killed 7 militants. The militant group Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), admitted that four members were killed in the attack.